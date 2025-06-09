Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon

An Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist from the 148th Fighter Wing inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff. This is an important step to ensure a safe flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)
|06.07.2025
|06.09.2025 16:53
|B-Roll
|966073
|250607-Z-KH354-1025
|DOD_111061003
|00:00:13
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|2
|2
