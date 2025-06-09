Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post-flight

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing

    A F-16 pilot takes his helmet off after a flight. A Public Affairs Specialist rode in the backseat during the flight to take pictures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966066
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-KH354-1046
    Filename: DOD_111060892
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post-flight, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

