Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing for Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing

    An Aircraft Maintenance Technician from the 148th Fighter Wing climbs up a ladder into the cockpit to help prepare the pilot for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966065
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-KH354-1047
    Filename: DOD_111060860
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for Flight, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Minnesota National Guard
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download