    Blow in place DARTEX 603d ASB B-roll

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 541st Engineer Company Combat Engineer Company- Armored (CEC-A), 92nd Engineer Battalion, train and instruct Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, on the packing, assembly and detonation of C-4 explosive charges and explosively formed projectiles at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 3, 2025. Blow-in-place detonation is accomplished by placing and detonating a donor explosive charge next to the munition or unexploded ordnance which causes a sympathetic detonation of the munition or unexploded ordnance to be disposed of. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    -TIMELINE-
    0:00- Briefing
    0:29- Packing Explosively Formed Projectile
    0:57- Packing/Assembling C-4 Charges
    2:23- Det Cord Demo
    2:39- Unspooling Wire
    3:09- First Detonation Sequence
    3:50- Prepping second Vehicle
    4:45- Second Detonation Sequence
    5:22- Third Detonation Sequence

    6:09- Capt. Christopher Vitols assigned to Bravo Company, 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, explains the purpose of the blow-in-place demolition DARTEX and why the training is important for his Soldiers to participate in.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966064
    VIRIN: 250603-A-BY519-9440
    Filename: DOD_111060848
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blow in place DARTEX 603d ASB B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

