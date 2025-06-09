Blow in place DARTEX 603d ASB B-roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 541st Engineer Company Combat Engineer Company- Armored (CEC-A), 92nd Engineer Battalion, train and instruct Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, on the packing, assembly and detonation of C-4 explosive charges and explosively formed projectiles at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 3, 2025. Blow-in-place detonation is accomplished by placing and detonating a donor explosive charge next to the munition or unexploded ordnance which causes a sympathetic detonation of the munition or unexploded ordnance to be disposed of. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
-TIMELINE-
0:00- Briefing
0:29- Packing Explosively Formed Projectile
0:57- Packing/Assembling C-4 Charges
2:23- Det Cord Demo
2:39- Unspooling Wire
3:09- First Detonation Sequence
3:50- Prepping second Vehicle
4:45- Second Detonation Sequence
5:22- Third Detonation Sequence
6:09- Capt. Christopher Vitols assigned to Bravo Company, 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, explains the purpose of the blow-in-place demolition DARTEX and why the training is important for his Soldiers to participate in.
|06.03.2025
|06.09.2025 18:31
|B-Roll
|966064
|250603-A-BY519-9440
|DOD_111060848
|00:08:55
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
