A pilot from the 148th Fighter Wing inspects a F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff. He walks around the jet to ensure it will be a safe flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966061
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-KH354-1076
|Filename:
|DOD_111060825
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pilot Inspects Jet Before Takeoff, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.