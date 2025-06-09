A pilot from the 148th Fighter Wing prepares for takeoff in a F-16 Fighting Falcon. He secures his helmet in the cockpit. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
This work, F-16 Pilot B-Roll, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
