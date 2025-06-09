Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mojave Falcon 25

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The Army Reserve is preparing for large scale combat operations (LSCO). How? Mojave Falcon 25, the first-of-its-kind multi-faceted training exercise. It's preparing reserve Soldiers to thrive in austere environments and face near peer adversaries.
    #MojaveFalcon25

    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:28
    NTC
    Army Reserve
    CSTX
    Global Medic
    QLLEX
    MojaveFalcon25

