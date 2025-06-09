The Army Reserve is preparing for large scale combat operations (LSCO). How? Mojave Falcon 25, the first-of-its-kind multi-faceted training exercise. It's preparing reserve Soldiers to thrive in austere environments and face near peer adversaries.
#MojaveFalcon25
|06.08.2025
|06.09.2025 15:28
|Video Productions
|966059
|250608-A-XO050-1001
|DOD_111060807
|00:01:42
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
