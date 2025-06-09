An F-16 pilot from the 148th Fighter wing prepares for flight in the Aircrew Flight Equipment room. He secures his flight suit. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966057
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-KH354-1057
|Filename:
|DOD_111060782
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment B-roll, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.