A F-16 pilot from the 148th Fighter Wing prepares for flight by inspecting his equipment before flight. He looks at his helmet to make sure it is ready for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966056
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-KH354-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_111060770
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment B-roll, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
