    In honor of Army’s 250th Birthday, INSCOM honors its military intelligence roots and contributions

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Erin Rohn 

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    In honor of the Army’s 250th Birthday, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) honors its Army Intelligence roots, contributions to the Army Intelligence and Security Enterprise, and the evolution and modernization of intelligence sharing and technology through major conflicts from the Revolutionary War to today.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:16
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    #army250
    #vigilancealways
    #ArmyIntelligence
    #ThisWe'llDefend
    #ArmyBirthday

