In honor of Army’s 250th Birthday, INSCOM honors its military intelligence roots and contributions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966046" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of the Army’s 250th Birthday, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) honors its Army Intelligence roots, contributions to the Army Intelligence and Security Enterprise, and the evolution and modernization of intelligence sharing and technology through major conflicts from the Revolutionary War to today.