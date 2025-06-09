Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiery Storms: How Wildfires Create "Dirty Thunderstorms" and Impact Weather

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Wildfire smoke reaching the stratosphere? It's happening! Discover how Pyrocumulonimbus clouds, or PyroCbs, are changing our atmosphere and why the Navy is racing to understand them. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and NASA are working together to uncover the mysteries.

    For more information visit www.nrl.navy.mil or press inquiries email nrlpao@us.navy.mil.

    #WeatherForecasting #WildfireSmoke #NavyResearch #NASA #ClimateScience #Pyrocumulonimbus #Military #firstresponders

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966045
    VIRIN: 250602-N-ON468-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060468
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    TAGS

    NASA
    Naval Research Laboratory
    NRL
    pyroCbs

