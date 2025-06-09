Fiery Storms: How Wildfires Create "Dirty Thunderstorms" and Impact Weather

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wildfire smoke reaching the stratosphere? It's happening! Discover how Pyrocumulonimbus clouds, or PyroCbs, are changing our atmosphere and why the Navy is racing to understand them. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and NASA are working together to uncover the mysteries.



For more information visit www.nrl.navy.mil or press inquiries email nrlpao@us.navy.mil.



