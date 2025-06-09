Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Fire Department Performs Live Burn Training

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr and Senior Airman Evan Porter

    Air University Public Affairs

    Personnel assigned to the 42nd Civil Engineering Squadron perform live burn training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. Live burn training exposes firefighters to realistic, high-intensity scenarios, ensuring they are fully prepared and mission-ready to respond effectively in real emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter and Senior Airman Doerr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 966040
    VIRIN: 250605-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060434
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Fire Department Performs Live Burn Training, by SrA Tanner Doerr and SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

