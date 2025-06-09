Maxwell Fire Department Performs Live Burn Training - B-Roll Package 

Personnel assigned to the 42nd Civil Engineering Squadron perform live burn training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. Live burn training exposes firefighters to realistic, high-intensity scenarios, ensuring they are fully prepared and mission-ready to respond effectively in real emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter and Senior Airman Doerr)
|06.05.2025
|06.09.2025 14:04
|B-Roll
|966035
|250605-F-UQ930-1001
|DOD_111060429
|00:04:39
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
