Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell AFB Honor Guard Conducts Demonstration for Civil Air Patrol Cadets – B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard demonstrate a military funeral honors ceremony for Civil Air Patrol Cadets at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The cadets were taught about various military ceremony procedures, military standards and had the opportunity to get hands on experience in flag folding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966034
    VIRIN: 250604-F-UQ930-2001
    Filename: DOD_111060428
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell AFB Honor Guard Conducts Demonstration for Civil Air Patrol Cadets – B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    readiness
    AETC
    42nd ABW
    Civil Air Partol
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download