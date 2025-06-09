Maxwell AFB Honor Guard Conducts Demonstration for Civil Air Patrol Cadets – B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard demonstrate a military funeral honors ceremony for Civil Air Patrol Cadets at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The cadets were taught about various military ceremony procedures, military standards and had the opportunity to get hands on experience in flag folding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)