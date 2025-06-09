Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft 9106 departs YARS for final time

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Donald Hatheway 

    910th Airlift Wing

    Aircraft 9106, a C-130H Hercules, flies away from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, for the final time while assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, June 9, 2025. The aircraft departed with nearly 11,000 flying hours and will be divested to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. This divestment continues the C-130H to C-130J Super Hercules aircraft conversion here. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Donnie Hatheway)

