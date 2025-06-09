Aircraft 9106 departs YARS for final time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft 9106, a C-130H Hercules, flies away from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, for the final time while assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, June 9, 2025. The aircraft departed with nearly 11,000 flying hours and will be divested to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. This divestment continues the C-130H to C-130J Super Hercules aircraft conversion here. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Donnie Hatheway)