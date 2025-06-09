Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    Hey Triads: We know your Sailors' welfare is your top priority, and a big part of that is making sure they get paid accurately and on time. Your time is valuable too. The Enhanced Unit Commander Financial Report, or eUCFR, gives you unprecedented transparency for minutes at a time, once a month, a single source for critical pay data -- an LES on steroids.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, eUCFR for Triads, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

