Hey Triads: We know your Sailors' welfare is your top priority, and a big part of that is making sure they get paid accurately and on time. Your time is valuable too. The Enhanced Unit Commander Financial Report, or eUCFR, gives you unprecedented transparency for minutes at a time, once a month, a single source for critical pay data -- an LES on steroids.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966029
|VIRIN:
|250409-N-JO787-4110
|Filename:
|DOD_111060301
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, eUCFR for Triads, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.