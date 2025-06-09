eUCFR for Triads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hey Triads: We know your Sailors' welfare is your top priority, and a big part of that is making sure they get paid accurately and on time. Your time is valuable too. The Enhanced Unit Commander Financial Report, or eUCFR, gives you unprecedented transparency for minutes at a time, once a month, a single source for critical pay data -- an LES on steroids.