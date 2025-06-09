Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tammy Dzuricky explains why the Army's 250th birthday is important to her as a Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966028
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-WQ150-4603
|Filename:
|DOD_111060293
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Birthday Soldier Story, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.