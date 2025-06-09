Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The My Army Post app is designed to assist Soldiers, Army families, and garrison teams in better managing their installation activities. This publicly available free app covers a wide range of post-related topics, such as in-processing, visitor access and on-post resources including housing, dining, fitness, financial support, health care and youth services. (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 966027
    VIRIN: 250609-A-LD107-3680
    Filename: DOD_111060292
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Army Post app, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAPA
    MyArmyPostApp

