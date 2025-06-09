The My Army Post app is designed to assist Soldiers, Army families, and garrison teams in better managing their installation activities. This publicly available free app covers a wide range of post-related topics, such as in-processing, visitor access and on-post resources including housing, dining, fitness, financial support, health care and youth services. (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
