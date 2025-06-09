PROfile Monica Lockett PROfile PNSY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KITTERY, Maine (March 19, 2025):



After nearly 225 years, the workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is continuing to deliver excellence in the pursuit of its mission!



This PROfile features Machined Parts Inspector Monica Lockett of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



#AmericasNavy250 #Warfighters



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, and Scott Hanson/released)