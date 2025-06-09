Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PROfile Monica Lockett PROfile PNSY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 19, 2025):

    After nearly 225 years, the workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is continuing to deliver excellence in the pursuit of its mission!

    This PROfile features Machined Parts Inspector Monica Lockett of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

    #AmericasNavy250 #Warfighters

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, and Scott Hanson/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966025
    VIRIN: 250319-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060288
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PROfile Monica Lockett PROfile PNSY, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfighters
    AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download