Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Nashville 250: Nashville Sounds Baseball Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend the Nashville Sounds baseball game at First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2025. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, MAW, Brass Band performed at the entrance of the stadium for attendees, future Marines from Recruiting Station Nashville took the Oath of Enlistment, and pilots from the 2nd MAW executed a flyover in tribute to the United States Marine Corps’ 250 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966024
    VIRIN: 250606-M-UY446-2001
    Filename: DOD_111060282
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 250: Nashville Sounds Baseball Game, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250
    Marine Week Nashville 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download