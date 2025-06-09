Marine Week Nashville 250: Nashville Sounds Baseball Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend the Nashville Sounds baseball game at First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2025. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, MAW, Brass Band performed at the entrance of the stadium for attendees, future Marines from Recruiting Station Nashville took the Oath of Enlistment, and pilots from the 2nd MAW executed a flyover in tribute to the United States Marine Corps’ 250 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)