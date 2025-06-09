Marine Week Nashville 250: Nashville Sounds Baseball Game

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend the Nashville Sounds baseball game at First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2025. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, MAW, Brass Band performed at the entrance of the stadium for attendees, future Marines from Recruiting Station Nashville took the Oath of Enlistment, and pilots from the 2nd MAW executed a flyover in tribute to the United States Marine Corps’ 250 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966024
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-UY446-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111060282
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
