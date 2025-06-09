Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: The Battle of Midway

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Battle of Midway". This episode showcases various works of art depicting the Battle of Midway that took place between June 4th and June 7th, 1942. The battle resulted in a significant victory for the U.S. and is often referred to as the turning point of the War in the Pacific during World War II. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 13:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    #AmericasNavy250
    #AmericasNavy250,Painting, NHHC, Navy Art Collection, WWII, #Midway83, #WWIIturningpoint

