Navy Art Reflects: The Battle of Midway

The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Battle of Midway". This episode showcases various works of art depicting the Battle of Midway that took place between June 4th and June 7th, 1942. The battle resulted in a significant victory for the U.S. and is often referred to as the turning point of the War in the Pacific during World War II. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966023
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-IP911-5746
|Filename:
|DOD_111060247
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
