Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Nashville 250: Rick Sweet Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    Mr. Rick Sweet, the manager of the Nashville Sounds baseball team, answers questions about joining the Marine Corps and Marine Week Nashville 2025 at Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2025. Nashville hosted Marine Week 250, an event recognizing 250 years of distinguished service by the United States Marine Corps. The observance featured static displays, formal ceremonies, a precision performance by the Silent Drill Platoon, and musical presentations by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966020
    VIRIN: 250606-M-UY446-2002
    Filename: DOD_111060197
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 250: Rick Sweet Interview, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC 250th
    Marine Week Nashville 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download