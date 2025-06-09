Mr. Rick Sweet, the manager of the Nashville Sounds baseball team, answers questions about joining the Marine Corps and Marine Week Nashville 2025 at Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2025. Nashville hosted Marine Week 250, an event recognizing 250 years of distinguished service by the United States Marine Corps. The observance featured static displays, formal ceremonies, a precision performance by the Silent Drill Platoon, and musical presentations by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 14:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|966020
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-UY446-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111060197
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Week Nashville 250: Rick Sweet Interview, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.