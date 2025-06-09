Spc. Colton McNeal, an Army Reserve Soldier supporting 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (4 ESC) missions during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) describes his job as a Motor Transport Operator (88M) and shares his Army Reserve experience.
QLLEX is one of several exercises supporting Operation Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon 25 is the first-of-its-kind multi-faceted training exercise. It includes CSTX and Global Medic at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif.; NTC at Fort Irwin, Calif.; QLLEX at five locations spread across the U.S; and port operations in Long Beach, Calif. The 79th TSC, based at JFTB-Los Alamitos, Calif., is serving as the senior trainer for the large-scale exercise, in close partnership with the 91st Training Division based at Fort Hunter Liggett, the 807th Theater Medical Command based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and several other key units. The exercise dates are 24 May - 14 June.
|06.06.2025
|06.09.2025 12:58
|Package
|966018
|250606-A-JW448-5314
|DOD_111060171
|00:01:06
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, Spc. Colton McNeal Describes What it's Like to be a Motor Transport Operator (88M) in the Army Reserve, by MAJ Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
