NORFOLK, Va. (June 9, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, June 9, following a three-month deployment to U.S. Northern Command’s area of responsibility. Gravely deployed under USNORTHCOM’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs, illegal migration and other illegal activity. USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities to secure the southern border. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|06.09.2025
|06.09.2025 13:16
|B-Roll
|966017
|250609-N-KK394-1001
|DOD_111060159
|00:01:34
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|2
