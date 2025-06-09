Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 9, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, June 9, following a three-month deployment to U.S. Northern Command’s area of responsibility. Gravely deployed under USNORTHCOM’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs, illegal migration and other illegal activity. USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities to secure the southern border. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 13:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Homecoming
    Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Gravely (DDG 107)
    U.S. 2nd Fleet

