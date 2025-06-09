Army Reserve Soliders Support 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command During Operation Mojave Falcon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Colton McNeal, an Army Reserve Soldier supporting 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (4 ESC) missions during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) shares details of Operation Mojave Falcon. QLLEX is one of several exercises supporting Operation Mojave Falcon.



Mojave Falcon 25 is the first-of-its-kind multi-faceted training exercise. It includes CSTX and Global Medic at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif.; NTC at Fort Irwin, Calif.; QLLEX at five locations spread across the U.S; and port operations in Long Beach, Calif. The 79th TSC, based at JFTB-Los Alamitos, Calif., is serving as the senior trainer for the large-scale exercise, in close partnership with the 91st Training Division based at Fort Hunter Liggett, the 807th Theater Medical Command based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and several other key units. The exercise dates are 24 May - 14 June.