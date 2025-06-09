Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Fire Department Conducts CPR Training – B-Roll Package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Personnel assigned the 42nd Civil Engineering Squadron conduct CPR training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. CPR training teaches responders how to effectively perform life-saving techniques, ensuring they have the necessary skills in real life emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966012
    VIRIN: 250604-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060096
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Fire Department Conducts CPR Training – B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell AFB
    readiness
    AETC
    42nd ABW
    42nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    contentcreationweek

