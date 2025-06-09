U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct a shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training during Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 6, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity to ensure participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966007
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-HM700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111059908
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll 156th CRG conducting shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training, by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.