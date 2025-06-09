Building a Mission Command Culture

Mission command is a way of operating that prioritizes clear communication from the top down, often reducing or limiting the step-by-step instruction, while empowering the individuals responsible for carrying out the mission to utilize their talents and skills to accomplish their tasks in order to create a more agile operating environment. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi and LeMay Center's Major General Parker Wright discuss building a culture within organizations that is geared towards mission command and the necessity of this structural change to the warfighter's future success. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
