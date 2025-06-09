Building a Mission Command Culture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966005" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mission command is a way of operating that prioritizes clear communication from the top down, often reducing or limiting the step-by-step instruction, while empowering the individuals responsible for carrying out the mission to utilize their talents and skills to accomplish their tasks in order to create a more agile operating environment. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi and LeMay Center's Major General Parker Wright discuss building a culture within organizations that is geared towards mission command and the necessity of this structural change to the warfighter's future success. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)