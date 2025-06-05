Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby 

    Space Base Delta 1

    B-roll of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” arriving at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2025. This b-roll was gathered to provide up to date video clips for future use. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966004
    VIRIN: 250604-X-RN524-1001
    Filename: DOD_111059787
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    This work, Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB, by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Broll
    Peterson SFB

