Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Customs and CBP Operation Border Ride-a-Along

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    U.S. Customs and CBP Operation Border Ride-a-Along b-roll

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966000
    Filename: DOD_111059656
    Length: 00:13:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP Operation Border Ride-a-Along
    CBP Operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download