This video has been produced by SSG Gregory Muenchow, Instructor from our Army Defense Information School located in Fort Meade, MD, with collaboration from CPT Candece Hoffman, United States Army Recruiting Command PAO and Mr. Bruce W. Parker, 6th Army Recruiting Brigade Advertising and Public Affairs Chief.
United States Army Recruiting Command displays our new limbed robotics technology in 6th Army Recruiting Brigade, and our 7 Recruiting Battalions are showcasing "Outrider 6 Delta" AKA SPOT at recruiting events throughout the western united states.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965991
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-XB168-7228
|Filename:
|DOD_111059450
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Recruiting Command Robotics video, by Bruce Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
