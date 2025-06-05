Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Recruiting Command Robotics video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Bruce Parker 

    U.S. Army 6th Recruiting Brigade

    This video has been produced by SSG Gregory Muenchow, Instructor from our Army Defense Information School located in Fort Meade, MD, with collaboration from CPT Candece Hoffman, United States Army Recruiting Command PAO and Mr. Bruce W. Parker, 6th Army Recruiting Brigade Advertising and Public Affairs Chief.

    United States Army Recruiting Command displays our new limbed robotics technology in 6th Army Recruiting Brigade, and our 7 Recruiting Battalions are showcasing "Outrider 6 Delta" AKA SPOT at recruiting events throughout the western united states.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965991
    VIRIN: 240118-A-XB168-7228
    Filename: DOD_111059450
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Recruiting Command Robotics video, by Bruce Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robotics
    US Army Recruiting Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download