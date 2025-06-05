Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort TCCC Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250607-A-DT406-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2025) Sailors aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform simulated medical aid in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) assessment during Continuing Promise 2025, June 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965990
    VIRIN: 250607-A-DT406-1001
    Filename: DOD_111059393
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort TCCC Training, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNAVY
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    Continuing Promise 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download