250607-A-DT406-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2025) Sailors aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform simulated medical aid in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) assessment during Continuing Promise 2025, June 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965990
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-DT406-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111059393
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USNS Comfort TCCC Training, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.