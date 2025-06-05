Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waterway Debris Removal Explained

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams continue waterway debris removal operations following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, June 5, 2025. In this question-and-answer video, mission leaders answer common community questions, explaining how debris is identified, cleared, and disposed of safely and what long-term recovery looks like (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:40
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

