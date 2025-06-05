U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams continue waterway debris removal operations following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, June 5, 2025. In this question-and-answer video, mission leaders answer common community questions, explaining how debris is identified, cleared, and disposed of safely and what long-term recovery looks like (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965983
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-FB511-3143
|Filename:
|DOD_111059316
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Waterway Debris Removal Explained, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.