Lake Lure: Clearing the Lakebed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965982" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Contractors, supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are actively removing storm-deposited sediment from the lakebed at Lake Lure, North Carolina, June 4, 2025. Following significant sediment accumulation after Hurricane Helene, the water level was lowered to allow crews access to heavily impacted areas (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).