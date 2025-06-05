Contractors, supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are actively removing storm-deposited sediment from the lakebed at Lake Lure, North Carolina, June 4, 2025. Following significant sediment accumulation after Hurricane Helene, the water level was lowered to allow crews access to heavily impacted areas (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965982
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-FB511-3106
|Filename:
|DOD_111059297
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lake Lure: Clearing the Lakebed, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.