    Lake Lure: Clearing the Lakebed

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors, supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are actively removing storm-deposited sediment from the lakebed at Lake Lure, North Carolina, June 4, 2025. Following significant sediment accumulation after Hurricane Helene, the water level was lowered to allow crews access to heavily impacted areas (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Hurricane Helene response

