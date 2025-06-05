Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS Ushers In New Commander

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Family members and personnel assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in the 50th Air Refueling Squadron’s change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Knaute relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kenneth Burch. Burch brings 17 years of flying experience with more than 2,500 flight hours to the historic squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965970
    VIRIN: 250602-F-IA158-2001
    Filename: DOD_111059143
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: FLORIDA, US

