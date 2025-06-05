50th ARS Ushers In New Commander

Family members and personnel assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in the 50th Air Refueling Squadron’s change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Knaute relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kenneth Burch. Burch brings 17 years of flying experience with more than 2,500 flight hours to the historic squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|06.02.2025
|06.09.2025 08:37
|B-Roll
|965970
|250602-F-IA158-2001
|DOD_111059143
|00:03:40
|FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
