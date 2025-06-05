Army 250th Birthday: Why we serve

U.S. Army Soldiers' share why they choose to serve in the world's greatest Army at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 21, 2025. This video highlights the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and features Soldiers' reflections on duty, legacy and being apart of something greater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 08:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965964
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-SH233-4802
|Filename:
|DOD_111059048
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
