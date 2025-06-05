Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Birthday: Why we serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    05.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers' share why they choose to serve in the world's greatest Army at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 21, 2025. This video highlights the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and features Soldiers' reflections on duty, legacy and being apart of something greater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 08:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965964
    VIRIN: 250609-F-SH233-4802
    Filename: DOD_111059048
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday: Why we serve, by A1C Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Stronger Together
    #ARMY250
    Army250th Birthday
    Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download