    USACE Innovation Message from Dr. Beth Fleming

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Dr, Beth Fleming is the Director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center as well as the Director of Research and Development and Chief Scientist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She gives an overview of the innovation efforts USACE is performing to advance the nation's warfighting and civil engineering capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965962
    VIRIN: 250501-A-A1403-1001
    Filename: DOD_111058991
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    research and development
    ERDC
    InnovateUSACE

