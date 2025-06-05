USACE Innovation Message from Dr. Beth Fleming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr, Beth Fleming is the Director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center as well as the Director of Research and Development and Chief Scientist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She gives an overview of the innovation efforts USACE is performing to advance the nation's warfighting and civil engineering capabilities.