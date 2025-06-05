Army 250th Birthday: 250 Years of Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army has been the most powerful and lethal ground force in the world for 250 years, so let’s take time to celebrate the years to come. This we’ll defend. Happy Birthday, Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)