    Army 250th Birthday: 250 Years of Readiness

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The U.S. Army has been the most powerful and lethal ground force in the world for 250 years, so let’s take time to celebrate the years to come. This we’ll defend. Happy Birthday, Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 07:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965961
    VIRIN: 250609-F-NR948-1537
    Filename: DOD_111058989
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    Army250
    #Army250 #StrongerTogether #AFRICOM #OneTeam

