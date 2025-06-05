Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Staff Sgt. Laval Harris

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    05.27.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Staff Sgt. Laval Harris with U.S. Army NATO's Co. B, Allied Forces North Battalion, assigned to support the NATO Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway, sends a happy Fourth of July message to his mother in Alexandria, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 06:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 965960
    VIRIN: 250527-A-QI808-4984
    PIN: 250527
    Filename: DOD_111058934
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: STAVANGER, NO
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US

    Independence Day
    July 4
    Independence Day 2025

