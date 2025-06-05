Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: U.S. and Hellenic Army conduct joint air assault exercise in Greece during Immediate Response 25

    PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GREECE

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. and Hellenic Army soldiers execute a multinational air assault mission, disembarking a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, securing a landing zone, and assaulting the simulated enemy objective during exercise Immediate Response near Petrochori, Greece, June 4, 2025. Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Connecticut Army National Guard, refined their ability to deploy with and operate alongside allied forces in contested environments. U.S. Army video footage captured by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 05:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965956
    VIRIN: 250609-A-GR811-5708
    Filename: DOD_111058888
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GR

