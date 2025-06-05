AFN Europe Report - June 6, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



Senior leaders from across the U.S., NATO and partner nations attended the 21st International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.



Formidable Shield 25, the largest at-sea exercise in the European Theater, was held in Hebrides, Scotland.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)