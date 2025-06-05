Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - June 6, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    Senior leaders from across the U.S., NATO and partner nations attended the 21st International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

    Formidable Shield 25, the largest at-sea exercise in the European Theater, was held in Hebrides, Scotland.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 965951
    VIRIN: 250604-A-CW191-1001
    Filename: DOD_111058854
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - June 6, 2025, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    ICC
    AFN Europe Report
    Formidable Shield 25

