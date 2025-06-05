Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN-P Change of Command: June 9, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    The American Forces Network-Pacific undergoes a change of command. Lt Col Michael Hertzog gave command of the unit to Lt Col Cody Chiles on June 9, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965929
    VIRIN: 250609-F-FY105-4953
    Filename: DOD_111058614
    Length: 00:34:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN-P Change of Command: June 9, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download