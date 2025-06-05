The American Forces Network-Pacific undergoes a change of command. Lt Col Michael Hertzog gave command of the unit to Lt Col Cody Chiles on June 9, 2025.
|06.08.2025
|06.09.2025 01:10
|B-Roll
|965929
|250609-F-FY105-4953
|DOD_111058614
|00:34:59
|JP
|0
|0
This work, AFN-P Change of Command: June 9, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
