Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Brett Allison relinquishes post to Col. Lee Hemming during MAG-36 change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS FUTENMA, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col Brett Allison, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the squadron colors to Col. Lee Hemming, the incoming commanding officer of MAG-36, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2025. During the ceremony Col. Brett Allison, relinquished his post to Col. Lee Hemming (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965922
    VIRIN: 250605-M-VH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_111058543
    Length: 00:09:56
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brett Allison relinquishes post to Col. Lee Hemming during MAG-36 change of command ceremony, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, Change of Command, 1stMAW, MAG-36

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download