U.S. Marine Corps Col Brett Allison, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the squadron colors to Col. Lee Hemming, the incoming commanding officer of MAG-36, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2025. During the ceremony Col. Brett Allison, relinquished his post to Col. Lee Hemming (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965922
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-VH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111058543
|Length:
|00:09:56
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Brett Allison relinquishes post to Col. Lee Hemming during MAG-36 change of command ceremony, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
