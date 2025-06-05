Col. Brett Allison relinquishes post to Col. Lee Hemming during MAG-36 change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col Brett Allison, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the squadron colors to Col. Lee Hemming, the incoming commanding officer of MAG-36, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2025. During the ceremony Col. Brett Allison, relinquished his post to Col. Lee Hemming (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)