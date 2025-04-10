Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News, April 10, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: In the Marshall Islands, U-S Army Garrison, Kwajalein Atoll, hosted pacific partners to combat illegal fishing; In Thailand, U-S Soldiers from Fort Carlson, Colorado, participate in Hanuman Guardian 25 with 112th Infantry Regiment from the Royal Thai Army; and in the Republic Of Korea, U-S Airmen, Soldiers and Marines participate in the “Ultimate Wolfpack Warrior Competition” hosted by the 8th Force Support Squadron at Kunsan Air Base.

    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

