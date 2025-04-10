Pacific News, April 10, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News Break: In the Marshall Islands, U-S Army Garrison, Kwajalein Atoll, hosted pacific partners to combat illegal fishing; In Thailand, U-S Soldiers from Fort Carlson, Colorado, participate in Hanuman Guardian 25 with 112th Infantry Regiment from the Royal Thai Army; and in the Republic Of Korea, U-S Airmen, Soldiers and Marines participate in the “Ultimate Wolfpack Warrior Competition” hosted by the 8th Force Support Squadron at Kunsan Air Base.