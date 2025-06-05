Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Annual World War II Weekend

    READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum hosts an air show during their 34th annual World War II Weekend on June 6, 2025, in Reading, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965915
    VIRIN: 250606-A-ME422-1080
    Filename: DOD_111058196
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: READING, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Annual World War II Weekend, by SGT Dustin Broaddus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

