AFN Humphreys highlights the Hangul language phrases used every day in Korea with Korean Phrase of the Week (KPOTW) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 14, 2025. KPOTW is an AFN television PSA series meant to teach DOD personnel and their families basic phrases they may need while living in Korea. This week's KPOTW is “장난이야” which translated is “I'm just kidding”. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 20:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|965914
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-KH313-7858
|Filename:
|DOD_111058182
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean phrase of the week - I'm just kidding - Cho, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.