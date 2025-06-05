Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean phrase of the week - I'm just kidding - Cho

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    AFN Humphreys highlights the Hangul language phrases used every day in Korea with Korean Phrase of the Week (KPOTW) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 14, 2025. KPOTW is an AFN television PSA series meant to teach DOD personnel and their families basic phrases they may need while living in Korea. This week's KPOTW is “장난이야” which translated is “I'm just kidding”. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 20:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965914
    VIRIN: 250514-A-KH313-7858
    Filename: DOD_111058182
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean phrase of the week - I'm just kidding - Cho, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean
    Hangul
    AFN Humphreys
    KPOTW

