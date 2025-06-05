Korean phrase of the week - I'm just kidding - Cho

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Humphreys highlights the Hangul language phrases used every day in Korea with Korean Phrase of the Week (KPOTW) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 14, 2025. KPOTW is an AFN television PSA series meant to teach DOD personnel and their families basic phrases they may need while living in Korea. This week's KPOTW is “장난이야” which translated is “I'm just kidding”. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)