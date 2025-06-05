Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys Middle School Music festival with 8th Army Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys Middle School students played in orchestra with 8th Army Band, conducted by 8th Army Band members at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, May 16, 2025. 8th Army Band members gave advice, tips and know-how to students while they were playing during rehearsal before the orchestra. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 20:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965912
    VIRIN: 250516-A-KH313-3724
    Filename: DOD_111058134
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Middle School Music festival with 8th Army Band, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    orchestra
    8th Army band
    Humphreys Middle School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download