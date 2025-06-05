Humphreys Middle School students played in orchestra with 8th Army Band, conducted by 8th Army Band members at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, May 16, 2025. 8th Army Band members gave advice, tips and know-how to students while they were playing during rehearsal before the orchestra. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)
05.15.2025
06.08.2025
|Package
|965912
|250516-A-KH313-3724
|DOD_111058134
|00:01:00
GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|0
|0
This work, Humphreys Middle School Music festival with 8th Army Band, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
