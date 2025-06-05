Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California State Guard Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader

    RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Joseph Lerma 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    California State Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Wolkenhauer formally assumed the role of Senior Enlisted Leader of the California State Guard from Command Sgt. Major. James Peterson during a change of responsibility ceremony at Rancho Cordova, Calif. June 7, 2025.

    Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Change of Responsibility
    California
    Army National Guard
    California State Guard

