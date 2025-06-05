California State Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Wolkenhauer formally assumed the role of Senior Enlisted Leader of the California State Guard from Command Sgt. Major. James Peterson during a change of responsibility ceremony at Rancho Cordova, Calif. June 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 18:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965911
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-UR018-3919
|Filename:
|DOD_111058008
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, California State Guard Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader, by SPC Joseph Lerma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
