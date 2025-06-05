Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd AMXS Open Ranks

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) conduct an open ranks inspection during June Drill at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. Jun 7, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965907
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-WT152-2171
    Filename: DOD_111057967
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd AMXS Open Ranks, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Standards
    Oregon Air National Guard
    standards and evaluation
    142nd wing
    Standards and Discipline
    Combat Collection Week

