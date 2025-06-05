Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15EX Step and Take Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Casey Vancampenhout, 123rd Fighter Squadron pilot, steps and takes off in an F-15EX Eagle II aircraft at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland Ore. on Jun. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965903
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-WT152-8412
    Filename: DOD_111057914
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15EX Step and Take Off, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    take off
    F-15
    142nd wing
    F-15EX Eagle II
    F-15EX
    content collection week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download